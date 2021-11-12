January 6 committee approves Steve Bannon criminal contempt report, setting up key vote later this week

The House committee investigating the January 6 US Capitol attack is expected to formally kick off the process to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress on Tuesday. Bannon is shown here speaking with reporters in New York.

 Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress, the Justice Department announced Friday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

