GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A fight broke out at a Board of Education meeting in Glastonbury over changing the school's mascot.
According to video evidence, the fight broke out between a board of education member, Ray McFall and a Glastonbury resident.
The meeting was held to discuss reverting the school's mascot back to the Tomahawk. Last year, the district got rid of its Tomahawk logo and replaced it with the Guardians mascot.
Glastonbury Police reported a disturbance at the high school. They say they are currently investigating this incident.
According to Board Chair Doug Foyle, the incident occurred during a recess. The meeting was adjourned shortly after.
