(WFSB) – Fire departments in Connecticut and all over the country are scrambling to staff calls as they face a shortage of volunteer firefighters.
Fire fighting is a tough job and these days there is a new challenge: finding firefighters.
"Right now we are significantly down, we have a lot of part timers that are backfilling with the volunteers," said Cromwell Fire Chief Jason Baletto.
Cromwell’s fire chief says they usually have six or seven volunteers, but now they hardly have any.
The problem is not as bad with career firefighters, those who choose it as a profession.
Volunteers have been dropping off for a while. They don’t get paid, it’s demanding, the hours are tough, and it can be hard if you have another job.
Some have more than one job and then there’s COVID. They may also be concerned about being exposed and have decided to hold off on volunteering.
The Connecticut Fire Academy trained 3600 recruits this year. They live at the academy for 16 weeks.
In 2020 they had to cancel some classes.
"A lot of firefighters did not want to come out to training to put themselves in a position where they could be in a classroom with other people," said Alan Zygmunt with the CT Fire Academy.
Some of those who held off seem to be coming back, but right now there’s a problem.
"In the volunteer ranks it's still very difficult, throughout everywhere in the country," Zygmunt said.
In March, Cromwell firefighters were on the scene of an early-morning house fire at Bontelle Manor. The chief says mutual aid is helping them deal with the volunteer shortage.
Baletto realizes the town has to do something to get more volunteers.
"Possibly doing a stipend program, trying to do some educational incentives. we are in the process of working on it, but it will take a little time," he said.
