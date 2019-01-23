HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm is expected to bring rain Wednesday night into Thursday.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for that time frame because the rain could be heavy and lead to flooding.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a flash flood watch was issued through Thursday.
Temperatures will rise from the 30s [Wednesday] evening to the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees by morning. Areas of fog will develop as the mild and increasingly moist air flow across the cold snow and ice cover," DePrest said. "Precipitation will be in the form of spotty light rain, but rain will become steadier before dawn."
The storm is expected to move away by the Thursday evening commute.
A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire state.
A wind advisory has also been issued for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties. A coastal flood advisory has been issued for all of coastal CT from noon until 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Rain will be heavy at times on Thursday.
Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches, but there could be towns that see higher amounts of over 2 inches.
A combination of heavy rain and temperatures in the 40s and 50s is expected to cause rapid snow and ice melt.
"The combination of heavy rain and mild temperatures will cause rapid snow and ice melt. Plus, the ground is frozen due to our recent cold snap. That means there will be nowhere for the water to go, except to runoff," DePrest said.
The flooding is possible in poor drainage areas and basements.
"The coastal storm will move away from New England tomorrow night. The northwesterly wind will usher in much colder. Temperatures will fall into the 20s," said DePrest.
Wind gusts as high as 50 mph is possible.
Any standing water will turn to ice.
Friday looks to be partly sunny and cold with highs in the low-to-mid 30s.
The wind may continue to gust up to 30 mph.
The weekend will start out dry and cold with temperatures in the lows of 5 to 15 degrees on Saturday.
Sunday morning could see snow showers.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
