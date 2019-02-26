BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - One day soon you may need to be in your 20s to buy cigarettes anywhere Connecticut.
Some state lawmakers support raising the minimum age needed to buy nicotine products in Connecticut to 21.
The change would impact e-cigarettes as well as traditional tobacco substances.
A public forum was held about the proposal in Bloomfield Tuesday evening.
Jadyn Gibson, 15, told Channel 3 she sees plenty of kids her age using e-cigarettes and other vaping products.
“Probably to feel older to feel grown, to feel included with the smoking group,” said Gibson.
Gibson’s concern led her to attend a public meeting about a proposal to raise the minimum age to buy all tobacco and nicotine products to 21.
She also attended because her father is one of the people behind the plan.
“It’s our job as educators and adults to bring this awareness of our children and to their parents,” said Bobby Gibson.
Bobby Gibson is Jadyn's dad and Bloomfield’s State Representative.
The former middle school science teacher introduced a bill to raise the smoking and vaping age after seeing how young people emulated their slightly older peers.
“Our kids when they see these images they think it's cool it's something we should start doing so again we have to be the champions. We have to take a stance and stop it before it hurts our kids,” Representative Gibson said.
Representative Gibson says his proposal has widespread support, and Channel 3 couldn't find anyone at the meeting against it. Even a Rocky Hill vape shop employee backs the plan.
“There are too many people underage getting their hands on these products and they really shouldn't have them,” said Zack Bombaci, a vape store employee.
Of course, there are critics out there.
Gerry Grate, who owns the tobacco shop in Hartford said recently that he believes 18-year-olds are capable of making some pretty big decisions on their own.
“I think anyone who can go into the service for our country, vote, I think they have a right to have a smoke if they choose to,” said Grate.
Representative Gibson is confident his proposal will become law.
He says more than fifty state legislators have already supported it.
Representative Gibson said he hopes legislators will vote on his proposal in the months ahead and that it will become law by next year.
