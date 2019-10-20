Frank Ocean releases new song 'DHL'

Frank Ocean has finally released new music -- and more may be on the way.
Ocean premiered the track "DHL" Saturday at the end of "blonded RADIO," his Beats 1 radio show. It was made available on streaming services following the broadcast.
The song, produced by Boys Noize, is Ocean's first release since covering the Audrey Hepburn classic "Moon River" in February 2018. It's also his first original track since "Provider" in August 2017.
The single was released with art depicting a man sitting on a chair with one arm raised and his head in a bag.
The unique pose matches one of 13 silhouettes beneath the image, leading fans to theorize that "DHL" could be followed with 12 additional tracks.
Although "DHL" is a new song, Ocean appears to have dropped at least one hint about it two years ago.
In August 2017, he posted a photo on Instagram of a DHL aircraft. In the caption, he wrote: "If I ever bought a plane."
During Saturday's radio show, Ocean previewed two other songs, "Dear April" and "Cayendo."
While they aren't available to stream online, both songs are available for purchase as 12″ vinyl singles on his website.
