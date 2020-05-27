'Fresh Off The Boat' and 'Kim's Convenience' casts will team up for virtual table read

We are getting "Fresh Off the Boat" back for one night.
The cast of the ABC comedy, which ended its six-season run in February, is teaming up with the cast of the Canadian sitcom "Kim's Convenience" for a virtual table read for charity.
The free event will be presented in partnership with the Seed&Spark organization and is aimed at raising funds for Asian non-profit arts organizations in the US and Canada, as well as honoring Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.
"The casts of #KimsConvenience & @FreshOffABC are celebrating #AsianHeritageMonth with LIVESTREAMED TABLEREADS of our pilot episodes to raise funds for Asian American/Canadian arts orgs @EWPlayers @vcmedia & @reelasian!," a tweet from teh official Twitter account for "Kim's Convenience" read. "Tune in May 30 on our Facebook page!"
With Hollywood production on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, many entertainers have been connecting with audiences virtually in recent months.
"Fresh Off the Boat" made history as the first Asian American-led sitcom on network television since Margaret Cho's "All-American Girl" aired in 1994.
"Kim's Convenience," which streams on Netflix, revolves around a Korean family as they run their store in Toronto.
The table read will begin with the cast of "Kim's Convenience," followed by the "Fresh Off the Boat" cast.
There will then be a joint question and answer session with both casts conducted on Zoom for those viewers who donate at least $10 to the fundraising campaign.
The table reads will start at 6pm PT/9pm EST and will also be streamed on Seed & Spark's Facebook and YouTube channels on Saturday.
