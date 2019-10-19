Now this is a story all about how
Alfonso Ribeiro turned TV upside-down
And we'd like to take a minute
Just sit right there
We'll tell you how the "Fresh Prince" star ended up on UK air
OK, enough messing around. Let's get down to business.
Alfonso Ribeiro guest judged on Saturday evening's episode of "Strictly Come Dancing," a UK celebrity ballroom dance competition, and everybody was hamming it up in his honor.
It's not unusual to see Ribeiro breaking it down on air or on stage. The actor is most famous for his role as Carlton Banks on the popular 90's series "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
His character may be well known for his dance moves, but so is Ribeiro. In 2014, he was the winner of season 19 of "Dancing with the Stars," the US version of "Strictly Come Dancing."
To anticipate Ribeiro's arrival, the show's stars shared a video of themselves doing the Carlton, the dance made famous by Ribeiro's "Fresh Prince" character. Of course, no Carlton tribute would be complete without the Tom Jones song, "It's Not Unusual."
The night was full of tributes to Ribeiro.
Choreographer Katya Jones and TV presenter Mike Bushell performed a samba to The Sugarhill Gang's "Apache (Jump on It)" a song famously featured in a performance by Ribeiro and his co-star Will Smith on "Fresh Prince."
Of course, Alfonso couldn't go a whole night without whipping out his own dance moves. He got up from behind the judge's desk to teach Katya and Mike how it's really done.
Ribeiro will be back on Sunday night for the results episode, when the judges announce who will make it to next week's Halloween special.
