'Friends' co-stars reunited for a rare selfie, and it's perfection

How youuuu doin'?
Thanks to this awesome selfie that Courteney Cox shared on Instagram, we're doing great.
The "Friends" actor posed with former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc on Saturday night.
"A rare night and I love it," Cox captioned the photo.
Could the selfie BE any sweeter?
Well yeah, if the other three besties -- Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer -- were also in it.
But it's a moo point. Cox regularly reunites with her former castmates. She posted a photo with Kudrow almost two weeks earlier.
The legendary '90s sitcom, which lasted 10 seasons, celebrated its 25th anniversary on September 22.
