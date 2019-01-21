HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Monday was the coldest day of the year so far, and after tonight some relief is on the way.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said temperatures stayed in the single digits for most areas on Monday, and wind chills were 10 to 25 degrees below zero.
A wind chill advisory remains in place until Tuesday morning for the northern part of the state.
Between icy roads and bitterly cold temperatures, several school districts made the decision early to cancel or delay school for Tuesday. See the growing list here.
For a list of warming centers, head here.
Monday was the coldest day of the year so far.
The sky was partly sunny, but the wind made it bitterly cold outside. It should die down this evening, but temperatures will stay frigid.
"Overnight lows will range from -5 to +5, but we could go as low as -10 if the wind really drops off toward morning," DePrest said.
The arctic cold and wind should end Tuesday, through it will still be cold.
By the afternoon, temperatures should rebound nicely and reach between 25 and 30 degrees during the afternoon.
Wednesday looks milder as another storm moves into the area. This one looks warmer with highs in the 40s.
Much of Wednesday is dry, but that evening another storm system arrives, and could start as snow or mix but then goes over to rain.
Thursday looks to be rainy, but not as cold as it is now.
Then we trend colder with no major storms through the weekend.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
