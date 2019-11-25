Garth Brooks sings Kelly Clarkson to tears

Garth Brooks made Kelly Clarkson feel his love and more when he covered Bob Dylan's "To Make You Feel My Love" on her talk show Monday.
The country legend covered a few songs while sitting down with Clarkson, but it was his take on the Dylan classic that left Clarkson moved to tears.
"I just can't believe my life sometimes," she said after wiping her eyes.
"That's very sweet, especially coming from you," Brooks said.
Before his performance, Clarkson admitted that she never knew "To Make You Feel My Love" was originally a Dylan song because no one in her life listened to Dylan growing up.
"I thought it was a Garth Brooks song -- like, until I was 20," she said.
Clarkson did her own cover of the song with Ben Platt back in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.