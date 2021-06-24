German Potato Salad
Makes: side dish for 6-8 people
THE INGREDIENTS
3 pounds baby red potatoes
½ medium red onion, finely chopped
6 celery stalks, finely chopped
3/4 pound Applewood smoked Bacon (I love Niman Ranch’s uncured bacon!), reserving bacon drippings
1 large garlic clove, minced
¼ cup grainy Dijon mustard
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/2 tablespoon honey
Salt and pepper
THE STEPS
For the potatoes: Boil the baby red potatoes until fork tender but not mushy, about 10-15 minutes. Drain water and let cool enough to be able to cut the potatoes into quarters without burning your hands!
For the bacon: While potatoes are cooling, cut bacon into small strips, and cook over medium heat in a pot until crispy. Use a slotted spoon to remove bacon from the pot and place in a separate bowl lined with a paper towel to soak up the extra juices. Drain most of the fat out of the pot, and reserve bacon drippings (the little tidbits of bacon and juices after most of the fat has been drained from the pan).
The dressing: In a medium bowl, combine garlic, vinegar, olive oil, mustard, honey, and bacon drippings.
To assemble: In large bowl, add potatoes, onion, celery, bacon, and dressing. Toss gently until combined. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm or room temperature.
