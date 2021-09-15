GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Recent car thefts and vehicle break-ins by young people will be the topic of a community-driven meeting in Glastonbury on Wednesday.

The group Safe Streets Connecticut scheduled the community meeting for Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the issue

The group has about 1,200 members.

The meeting is open to anyone in the state. Residents don’t have to be from Glastonbury.

The group wants to find solutions and encourage lawmakers to take more action.

There have been growing calls to crack down on juvenile crime.

More police departments are seeing an increase in car thefts and vehicle break-ins.

The judicial department recently made some changes by making it easier for police to access criminal records on weekends and nights. That can help law enforcement detain juvenile suspects.

However, many want lawmakers to take more action.

The surge in juvenile crime has prompted the Cheshire Police Department to partner up with Southington and create a task force. While police cannot legally chase vehicles, they can try to catch suspects afterwards.

"If a credit card or a wallet was in the car and the card was being used somewhere, you can go to a store and get video," said Cheshire police Chief Neil Dryfe. "Certainly it's been a problem in our area, but again across the state.”

At this point, it’s looking unlikely that legislative leaders will address juvenile crime during a special session.

Wednesday night's meeting at the Glastonbury Riverfront Community Center.