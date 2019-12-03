Gotham Awards 2019 winners include 'Marriage Story'

The 2019 Gotham Independent Film Awards, which honor the best in independent cinema, gave streaming giant Netflix a lot of love on Monday.
The nominations were led by "Marriage Story," "The Farewell," "Uncut Gems" and "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," with three nominations each. "Clemency," "Diane," and "High Flying Bird" received two nominations each.
Netflix's "Marriage Story" led the night with four wins, including best feature. Director Noah Baumbach won for best screenplay, and star Adam Driver won the best actor prize for his role in the film. Netflix had six wins throughout the night.
TV series nominated included Ava DuVeray's "When They See Us" and Hulu's comedy series "Pen15."
Honorary awards at the ceremony went to Laura Dern, who got the actress tribute, Sam Rockwell got the actor tribute, DuVernay got the directors tribute and Glen Basner was awarded the industry tribute.
Below is the list of 2019 IFP Gotham Awards winners.
BEST FEATURE
"Marriage Story" (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR
Adam Driver, "Marriage Story" (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS
Awkwafina, "The Farewell" (A24)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
"American Factory" (Netflix)
BEST SCREENPLAY
"Marriage Story" / Noah Baumbach
BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR
Taylor Russell / "Waves" (A24)
AUDIENCE AWARD
"Marriage Story" (Netflix)
BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD
Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre / "The Mustang" (Focus Features)
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES -- SHORT FORM
"PEN15" (Hulu)
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES -- LONG FORM
"When They See Us" (Netflix)
