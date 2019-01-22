HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the government shutdown is in its 35th day, state lawmakers approved an emergency bank loan bill for furloughed federal workers.
Lawmakers in the House and Senate approved a bill that will allow federal workers who aren’t getting paid to get interest-free loans from Webster Bank.
Last week, Webster Bank and Gov. Ned Lamont made the major announcement.
Other banks followed suit.
In Washington, the Senate is expected to take a closer look at the president's immigration proposal to reopen the government this week.
President Donald Trump offered to temporarily extend protections for dreamers, young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children, in exchange for billions in funding for a border wall.
