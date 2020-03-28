Gov. Lamont is urging Connecticut residents who can help during the coronavirus crisis to register to volunteer on the state's website.
CTResponds! is the State of Connecticut’s web-based volunteer management system. It is Connecticut’s online volunteer system for the Emergency System for Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals (ESAR-VHP) and other interested volunteers.
This system helps to maintain a registry of volunteers’ skills and credentials available within the state, and helps communities match available resources to an emergency event.
If you are interested in volunteering, please register here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.