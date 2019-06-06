GRANBY, CT (WFSB)— Granby school leaders decided the fate of a controversial proposal that would allow some district students to get a little extra sleep.
On Wednesday night, the Board of Education meeting was packed with people concerned about proposal to change school start times. Many parents feared moving the start time would create major issues.
Both proposals a district task force looked into would have pushed back high school and middle school start times by at least 40 minutes. One plan would have moved K-5 start times up. The other would have delayed them.
Though experts with the CDC recommend high schools not start until at least 8:30 a.m. because they said teens need eight hours of sleep, some parents said the plan would uproot so many different things for so many different people.
Others said it would be detrimental to younger children to either have to get up earlier or go to daycare.
Some students feel a bit differently. Freshman Kevin Harnois supports the plan to push back the bell.
Harnois said it’s difficult to be fully alert at school, especially late in the day.
“It gets pretty tiring,” Harnois said.
By the end of the meeting, the school board voted to not take any action which effectively guarantees there will be no change over the next two years, but the proposals aren’t dead, according to the board chair Melissa Migliaccio.
“I don’t think it should be a dead issue,” Migliaccio said. “Just like any other study task force that we have, we should always keep front and center the students and the possibility of you don’t change your stagnant.”
Some parents were frustrated the board didn’t actually kill the plan but are satisfied it won’t move forward until 2021.
As for Kevin Harnois, he won’t lose too much sleep over it.
“I was open minded to the change, but I can see where everyone is coming from,” Harnois said.
The school board members said one of the reasons they didn’t want to make the switch right now is because they are focused on finding a new superintendent of schools.
