Gwen Stefani leaving 'The Voice' is a total bummer

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton bickering like the best of us is just one of the many reasons we'll miss Stefani on "The Voice."
Stefani's time on the singing competition series is coming to an end (for now), NBC announced Monday, with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend continuing on.
We'll also miss her outfits, her hair, her voice, and pretty much everything else about her. Nick Jonas will take Stefani's chair in 2020.
But we can still catch Stefani on stage during the final dates of her "Just a Girl" Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater.
"I didn't expect to be doing [the Vegas show] and 'The Voice' at the same time," Stefani told Entertainment Tonight. "I just feel like I'm alive in a way I've never been before, because I have to be! Because doing both is a lot."
On Monday's episode of "The Voice," Stefani and Shelton went head-to-head over several singers, with Stefani egging her boyfriend on with a "You want to fight, Blakey?" The duo had both turned around for Brennen Henson, following his cover of Vance Joy's "Riptide."
"You're so cute. ... I think we could have a lot of fun together if you were on Team Gwen," Stefani told Henson. Shelton said, "Whoa, Whoa!"
"I never expected my own girlfriend to go for my throat as much as she is," Shelton said.
"I probably am going to beat him, so I feel fired up," Stefani added.
To which Shelton quipped, "I'm in a tough spot here. If I get you on my team then she's gonna be (mad) at me, and I'm going to pay for that later on."
Henson chose Stefani.
"I love when Mom and Dad fight. It's fun," Clarkson piped in.
In addition to her residency, it was also announced today that Stefani will receive the "E! People's Choice Awards" Fashion Icon Award at this year's show. The singer called it an honor.
"It's an incredible honor to receive this year's Fashion Icon Award," Stefani said. "As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality."
