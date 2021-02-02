Hal Holbrook, veteran actor who portrayed Mark Twain, dies at 95 By Lisa Respers France, CNN Posted 22 min ago Posted 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Actor Hal Holbrook arrives for the closing night Gala Screening of "Lincoln" at the AFI Fest in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hal Holbrook, a legendary Emmy and Tony Award winning actor died January 23 at his home in Beverly Hills, his daughter Victoria told CNN on Tuesday.He was 95. This story is developing.... Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hal Holbrook Actor Broadcasting Events Tony Award Emmy Cnn Mark Twain Beverly Hills Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesWinter Storm Cooper expected to bring near-blizzard conditions to some areas of the stateCT superintendent posts Justin Timberlake-inspired snow day announcementEarly Warning Weather ForecastEversource customers upset after seeing increases in their recent billsMan dies after falling into open foundation hole in GlastonburyStimulus checks won't be taxed, but unemployment benefits will beCT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligibleSnow continues to fall across the state from Winter Storm CooperSnowfall totals in Connecticut releasedHartford police investigating two separate homicides Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.