HAMDEN, CT. (WFSB) - On Sept. 7, around 4 p.m., Hamden Police Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at Denicola Park.
The caller said that a tall, thin, white male in his 30’s or 40’s with blue eyes, with blondish hair and a disheveled appearance, was at the park, near the bushes, attempting to "lure" a young girl.
The caller said the male was telling the girl to "come here" and waving her towards him.
A witness stated that something similar happened at the park at 9:30 that morning.
The male was driving a white van, similar to a Ford Econoline van, with CT plates, tinted windows and basketball emblems on the front and back.
The Hamden Police Department has increased patrols in the area and is requesting that any similar suspicious incidents be reported to police.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Hamden Police at 203-230-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.