EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A Hamden Public Schools employee has resigned after a video of her calling an African-American man the n-word has gone viral, said Superintendent Jody Goeler.
The incident took place at the Shop Rite in East Haven on Friday night.
The video shows the woman spitting at the male as well as using hate speech. The woman’s children witnessed the incident.
According to Goeler, school administrators filed a DCF report because the woman’s children were present.
The Superintendent announced the woman resigned shortly after an investigatory meeting was scheduled with the woman.
“Shortly after final arrangements were made today for the investigatory meeting, the employee tendered her resignation effective immediately,” said Goeler in a statement.
Superintendent Goeler said the language used in the video does not reflect the values of the Hamden Public School System. “Someone who will use that sort of language in any setting whether public or private is not someone we want anywhere near our children.”
“The employee is separated from service, and we hope that her children will receive the support they need after witnessing such a traumatic event,” said Goeler.
The full statement can be seen here.
East Haven Police is investigating the incident.
According to Lieutenant Joseph Murgo, they have not been in contact with any victims from last night’s incident.
Police has also been in touch with ShopRite regarding the incident.
“We are urging any potential victims of last night’s incident to contact us so we can investigate this matter further,” said Lieutenant Murgo in a statement.
The East Haven Police Department can be reached at 203-468-3820.
