HARTFORD (WFSB) - Even though Christmas is over, porch pirates are still on the prowl in the Capital City.
In Hartford, officers are being deployed in specific areas to target these types of crimes. Lt. Paul Cicero says the patrols have been working because porch thefts are at the lowest in years. Cicero says officers proactively warn residents and one of those warnings was sent via a social media video, telling people what they can do.
"I watch the app, I know when they’re coming, so someone is there to get them," Kristie Kopacsy of Suffield said.
In the Twitter video, Hartford officer Reyes says “You can request a signature upon delivery."
HPD has been aware of package thefts. We have deployed officers in the target locations during the hours the thefts occur. Officer Reyes is part of our package theft detail and has some tips to deter package theft. Please report suspicious activity at 860-757-4000. pic.twitter.com/3pEfpEFFS0— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) December 26, 2019
Police also advise using designated delivery locations where you can pick up the packages safely on your own time. For example, Whole Foods in Glastonbury and UConn have several. If you don’t want to drive, officers say make it as hard as possible for a thief to strike by having deliveries sent to parts of a home that’s hidden from public view.
Vigilant homeowners have their own advice too.
"I would set up the recorder to see what happens, if it was to happen," Kopacsy said.
Having those doorbell cameras are not a bad idea. At the end of the day, police say do whatever you can to make sure packages aren’t left unattended. Call a neighbor, use these tips, because getting things sorted out after a package is stolen can be a very tedious process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.