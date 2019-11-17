Harry Styles debuted his new song 'Watermelon Sugar' on SNL

Harry Styles put on quite a show Saturday, hosting "Saturday Night Live" and performing his new single "Watermelon Sugar."
For the performance, the former One Direction singer appeared on stage wearing a pink and red outfit and heels. He also rocked pink and blue nails.
"Watermelon Sugar," which was released on Saturday, is the second single off of his upcoming studio album "Fine Line."
Earlier in the show, Styles performed the first single, "Lights Up."
The British heartthrob also appeared in a number of skits, in which he poked fun at his love life and even threw shade at his former band mates.
"I love those guys, they are my brothers. Niall, Liam, Louis ..." Styles said, before jokingly forgetting the fifth former bandmate, Zayn Malik, who left One Direction months before the group split.
"Ringo, yeah that's it," Styles laughed.
"Fine Line" will be available on December 13.
