HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – On Tuesday, Hartford city leaders addressed the recent string of shootings and homicides in the heat of summer.
Police are now saying officers are prepared for heightened activity this time of year.
Hartford police begin preparing for the summer season months earlier and now, the mayor says additional state resources will be pulled in for public safety.
Makeshift memorials for two victims are just several hundred feet apart on Main Street. Three people were killed by gun violence in Hartford last week.
“It’s always the same thing this time of the year, every year. And the shootings spike and we’re left wondering the same questions,” said Reverend Henry Brown, community activist.
Hartford police arrested Antoine Keaton for Friday night’s homicide and investigators believe he’s connected to another homicide from last week.
Mayor Luke Bronin said the city is looking for additional state resources to reduce violent crimes.
“We have asked for some additional resources from the Department of Corrections, parole to be embedded with our police department. We have asked for a dedicated gun violence prosecutor,” Bronin said.
So far this year, there have been 15 homicides. In June, there were 15 shootings out of 63 non-fatal shootings this year.
Last year, the highest number of non-fatal shootings was in May and June.
Interim Chief Jason Thody said police prepare for activity during the heat and the potential for violent incidents in the summer months in advance.
“People tend to hang out outside. We know human nature, oriole become more irritable when it’s hot,” Thody said.
Community groups like Mothers United Against Violence said they stand by the city and the community in hopes of making Hartford safer.
“We wake up to the same old news that somebody has been shot or somebody is dead, and we are tired of hearing the news,” Brown said.
Although it has been a violent stretch for the City of Hartford over the last few weeks, police said the number of shooting incidents is down.
Last year, there were 82 non-fatal shootings compared to 63 so far this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.