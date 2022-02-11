(WFSB) – The Super Bowl is this Sunday and millions of people will be watching.
As the COVID positivity rate continues to decline in Connecticut, Eyewitness News checked with experts on how safe it is to gather for big game parties.
“If I had to choose someone I would probably choose the Rams,” said Antoine Simon of Vernon.
It’s that time of year again.
The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56.
Millions of Americans are getting ready to watch the big game and enjoy their favorite foods.
“I’m noticing that more people are getting a lot of big bulk items to have parties for the Super Bowl,” said Dana Baio of Wethersfield.
How safe is it to gather for parties this year?
“I think people can safely certainly have their Super Bowl parties, but we are by no means out of the woods at this point,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
Wu says while it’s great that COVID numbers are declining, it’s all relative.
“There are still a lot of hospitalizations. Still deaths happening every week, still people being admitted to the ICU,” Wu said.
For those planning on having get-togethers, Wu recommends keeping things small.
“Size does matter in this case. The amount of people that are there. How well is that space ventilated, how big is the space,” Wu said.
If you’re sick, don’t go to a party and put others at risk.
“It’s going to be cold on Sunday. If the weather was like today you can open windows, improve circulation. That’s gonna decrease transmission but because it’s going to be cold, those windows are probably going to be closed,” said Wu.
It’s best if you’re vaccinated and boosted.
“Are we gonna see a post-Super Bowl spike? I would not be surprised. I really wouldn’t. But by spike I don’t think we’re gonna see another wave. But I do think numbers will increase a little bit,” Wu said.
Wu shared his prediction for Sunday’s outcome: “Rams 27 Bengals 17. I want the Bengals to win but I think it’s going to be 27-17.”
