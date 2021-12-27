(WFSB) – With coronavirus cases continuing to rise in Connecticut, hospitals and governmental leaders are urging residents to get tested.
Health and government officials say they are concerned. People have gathered over the holidays. Cold weather has people indoors more, new variants are spreading. All of this they say makes the demand for testing even greater.
Long lines at PCR COVID testing locations and at-home rapid tests, increasingly harder to come by as people are spending time together for the holidays.
Monday outside Hartford Hospital, Senator Richard Blumenthal called on President Biden to enact the Defense Production Act to manufacture millions of rapid tests.
“I’m calling on the federal government to establish a pandemic testing general to head a board that will use the defense production act to make billions of these tests,” Blumenthal said.
Dr. Ulysses Wu, Chief of Infectious Disease at Hartford Healthcare, says at-home tests are not perfect, but they are a good tool in the toolbox of preventing the spread of coronavirus.
“A positive test certainly gives us reassurance that is a true positive. With the negative test it really depends on what the exposure is and how you feel. Obviously for asymptomatic people the testing may not be as good as somebody who is symptomatic with regards to a negative test, but it does provide some reassurance when you have a negative test, that you could truly be negative at that point, especially if you are asymptomatic,” Wu said.
Hartford Healthcare says the number of hospitalizations are not as bad as they were this time last year, but they are concerned about continuous spread coming off the holidays.
They are ready to implement emergency measures if things start to change for the worse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.