HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Healthcare workers across the state brought their concerns to the capitol on Feb. 17.
Officials say over a dozen people were arrested at the capitol in the protest.
"Twenty-one were arrested in an act of civil disobedience to highlight their struggle to survive during a global pandemic on low wages and without health insurance or paid sick days," said the SEIU in a statement.
There is a statewide hospital staffing shortage.
Nurses say they are exhausted, after working too many long hours.
Some were willing to get arrested to get their voices heard.
They say it’s not enough to be appreciated.
"We have nurses who are working 12 hour shifts, and then being told in the tenth or eleventh hour we are going to need you to stay for another four hours," said AFT CT & Registered Nurse John Brady.
John Brady said there was a staffing shortage before the pandemic, but now it’s even worse.
“Because there is more need because there is more patients and also there have been people who have retired,” said Brady.
Healthcare workers want better wages.
Senate Democrats are proposing a few bills to improve working conditions and pay for essential workers. They support better wages for healthcare workers.
“We are not just remembering these first responders. These essential workers were our heroes, we have to reward them,” said Sen. Julie Kushner of Danbury (D).
Lawmakers on both sides of the isle seem to agree.
Republicans have several proposals that would increase pay for long term facilities and home healthcare staff.
A registered nurse, Bill Garrity, said that there are 79 nurse vacancies at the UConn Health Center.
“Nursing shortages are something that everybody should be worried about right now, because everyone at some point is going to end up in a hospital or have a family member in a hospital,” said Garrity.
Healthcare workers say some of the problem is that hospitals bring in temporary or traveling workers that make more money than the permanent workers.
