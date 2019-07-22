HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The heat wave will end Monday, but we are looking ahead at showers and thunderstorms expected later in the day.

Heat indices reached over 110 degrees in some parts of the state Saturday, and Sunday saw heat indices between 100 and 106 degrees.

Monday will be much cooler with temperatures reaching the mid-80s, but strong storms are expected.

The chance for isolated thunderstorms begins around 3 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in the "Slight Risk" area for the potential of severe weather.

You can see our live doppler radar here.

"A big swath of rain and thunderstorms really take shape around 7, 8, 9 o'clock tonight," said Meteorologist Melissa Cole.

The storms are expected to move through the state and be clear by the early morning hours of Tuesday before a secondary wave of storms develops.

The state will experience off and on periods of rain on Tuesday.

Cole says the storms can be heavy at times before changing over to scattered showers.

A Channel 3 Early Warning Weather Alert remains in effect because of the predicted strong thunderstorms expected Monday evening.

The storms will clear in time for Wednesday as mostly clear skies are expected for the remainder of the work week.

