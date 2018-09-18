HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It may not be packing the punch that it did down in the Carolinas, but Florence has been delivering some heavy rain to parts of the state Tuesday.
A flash flood warning was in place issued or Windham and Tolland counties until 3:15 p.m.
A flash flood watch is in effect for Fairfield, New Haven and Windham counties.
"While there has been rain in Connecticut [Tuesday] morning, the steady/heavy stuff has remained to our north so far," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Over time, as the day progresses, the line moves south and into the state."
Parts of the state could see tropical downpours with inches of rain.
"More than 2 inches of rain has fallen in some Connecticut towns," Dixon said.
The greatest rainfall totals look to be in northern Massachusetts.
The downpours that do arrive in Connecticut could result in some localized flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 70s.
The air is also very humid. Dew points will be in the low- and mid-70s throughout the day.
"Rain and an otherwise humid air mass will be with us through the rest of the morning into the afternoon with wet weather likely winding down by/around the evening commute from north to south," Dixon said.
Wednesday through Friday look much better.
"Beyond [Tuesday], we’re seasonably cool Wednesday and Thursday," Dixon said.
Wednesday should be mostly cloudy in the morning with some sun poking through by the afternoon hours.
Highs will be in the low- and mid-70s.
The humidity should also drop.
Thursday will feature highs between 70 and 75.
"Friday, we briefly warm up with highs back in the 80s," Dixon said. "Then a cold front moves in Friday night with little fanfare. Behind it, [will be] cooler/dry weather for the weekend."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
