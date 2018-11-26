HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and some gusty wind to the state Monday evening.
The rain moved into the state Monday afternoon.
Futurecast showed widespread heavy rain by 6 p.m. It's the reason Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said it will be heavy at times throughout the evening.
Track the rain with the interactive radar here.
"Plus, the combination of astronomically high tides and a strong east to northeast wind will cause elevated water levels in Long Island Sound," DePrest said.
The rain could lead to poor drainage flooding.
A coastal flood warning has been issued for Fairfield and New Haven counties. The remaining shoreline counties are under a coastal flood advisory.
An inch or more of rain is possible.
A wind advisory is also in effect for northern Litchfield County and southern parts of Middlesex and New London counties Monday night.
DePrest said the rain will taper off and end after midnight.
The weather turns calmer for the rest of the week.
While Tuesday simply looks breezy, a rain or snow shower can't be ruled out on Wednesday.
We'll end the week with a lot of sunshine for Thursday and Friday.
Highs Tuesday through Friday should be in the 40s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
