Here's why Lisa Kudrow doesn't watch 'Friends' reruns

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the hit comedy series "Friends," but at least one of the stars will not be binge-watching it in celebration.
Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, told "Entertainment Tonight" she doesn't watch the show that made her a star.
"I don't watch it if it's on," Kudrow said. "I might not like myself [on the show], so I'd rather not risk that."
The actress reflected on her "Friends" memories a bit at the screening for her new comedy, "Booksmart."
One of her fondest, Kudrow said, was the show's pilot.
"Just how thrilling that was," she said. "We were like little puppy dogs, just climbing all over each other and playing and playing games. It was fun."
Memories and reruns are all fans can grab ahold of these days.
The stars have consistently said there's no plan for a reboot or reunion.
"When I'm asleep, I have this nightmare that we do 'Friends' again and nobody cares," Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, told Variety in 2017. "We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it."
