ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A hiker is recovering after being attacked by a coyote or fox in a state park in Enfield on Sunday morning.
An unidentified person was attacked while hiking at Scantic River Park around 10:45 a.m., according to police.
The attack is under investigation by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Enviormental Protection.
Anyone hiking in the area of the Scantic River Park is being asked to use caution. The west entrance to the park is currently closed, police said.
Police said the hiker was treated and released from a local hospital.
Anyone who sees any "aggressive animals" in the park is asked to call the Connecticut Department of Energy and Enviormental Protection at 860-424-3333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.