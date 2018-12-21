NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Consumer confidence is up, but donations are down for some holiday charity drives.
A local chapter of the Salvation Army says they don’t have enough bell ringers and Toys for Tots took a big hit after Toys R Us stores closed.
A familiar ring of the holidays.
“A lot of customers coming in saying, ‘Happy Holidays,’” said Idaly Centeno, bell ringer.
This bell ringer is with the Salvation Army in New Britain.
The shelter has 30 beds for men, a food pantry with breakfast, and dinner daily and hot lunch on Sundays.
The officer in charge says they rely on red kettle donations to support services.
“This season we are a little bit below the goals that we have,” said Lt. Willie Rodriguez, Officer in Charge, Salvation Army New Britain.
That’s because the New Britain location is short on bell ringers.
“We need to leave doors closed because we don’t have people to take over those doors,” said Rodriguez.
After the doors to 800 Toys R Us stores closed, toy donations are down at Marine Toys for Tots.
Last year toys r us shoppers donated 250-thousand toys and the company gave 5 million dollars in contributions.
A spokesperson says losing Toys R Us hurt, but they hope to meet the needs of all families this holiday.
Toys for Tots donation drives are closed for the season but some are collecting money to buy toys directly.
The Salvation Army needs bell ringers as soon as tomorrow, if you’re interested click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.