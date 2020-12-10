Hot Cocoa French Toast Bake
Ingredients
Cooking Spray
Loaf (10 Slices) Paleo & Gluten Free Bread(1)
1/2 Cup Liquid Egg Whites (4 Eggs)(2)
1 3/4 Cup Oat Milk(3)
4 Servings (3/4 Cup) Bare Life Coconut Hot Cocoa Mix
2 tsp of Cinnamon
1/2 tsp of Vanilla Extract
Cinnamon Sugar Topping:
1/2 cup Oat Flour(4)
3/4 cup Coconut Sugar
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/3 cup plant-based butter, softened
Instructions
1) Lightly coat the 9x13 casserole dish with cooking spray and preheat the oven to 350 F.
2) Slice bread into square inch cubes and place in layers in the casserole dish.*
3) In a stand mixer or bowl whisk together the egg whites, plant-based milk, hot cocoa mix, cinnamon, and vanilla.
4) Pour egg mixture over bread and set aside to soak.
5) While the bread is soaking prepare the cinnamon sugar topping by mixing together all the topping ingredients.
6) Pour the cinnamon sugar topping over the French toast.
7) Place in oven center rack and allow to cook for 30-35 minutes or until the top is golden brown.
Toppings & Mix-Ins
* Mix in banana slices, apple chunks, blueberries, or chocolate chips, if desired.
Serves well with bananas, blueberries, whipped cream, and marshmallows.
Also delicious with dark agave nectar, chocolate, or maple syrup.
Tips
(1) A vegan, paleo, or your favorite bread works here too.
(2) Egg substitutes like aquafaba work great here 1 to 1 for a vegan option.
(3) Almond milk or your favorite plant-based milk can be replaced here as well 1 to 1.
(4) Almond flour works well here too for a paleo option.
(5) Optional Pro Tip! Allow the bread to soak up the mixture for about 15 minutes or up to an hour for an even more scrumptious treat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.