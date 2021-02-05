30-Minute Whole Wheat Naan
Makes: ~6 large naans
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes (5 minutes per naan)
Total time: 55 minutes for 6 naan (I’m calling this recipe 30 Min Naan because it essentially takes 30 minutes to make for 1 naan! It’s too cool to resist!)
Ingredients:
1 ¾ cups whole wheat flour, plus more for dusting a working surface (you can also use all-purpose white flour but wheat adds amazing flavor)
1 ¼ cup non-fat Greek yogurt (you can also use low-fat Greek but the dough will be stickier and you might need a bit more flour to form a dough ball)
2 ½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon fine salt
Extra virgin olive oil
Optional preparations: enjoy plain, with a side of hummus, mix dough with a ½ tablespoon garlic powder, brush finished naan with melted butter, sprinkle with herbs, or brush with minced garlic-infused olive oil
Steps:
TIP: You can mix and knead the dough by hand but a stand mixer is much easier!
In the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, add flour, salt, and baking powder. Stir, on medium speed, until well-combined.
Add Greek yogurt, and use the dough hook attachment over medium speed to form a dough ball. Once a dough ball has been formed, let mixer run for an additional minute. Dough will be very sticky.
Stop mixer, and remove dough ball. Flour your hands and a large working surface. Knead dough by hand for 3 minutes.
Set dough aside for 10 minutes to give dough time to rest and breath.
To form: After 10 minutes, use a 1/3 cup measure to form roughly 6 dough balls. Generously flour working surface and a rolling pin, and roll out each ball to an oblong, thin shape. Dough should be thin, but not see-through or breakable.
To cook: Preheat a large, nonstick skillet with ¼ teaspoon olive oil for 5 minutes over medium-high heat.
When skillet is very hot, add first naan. Cook on side #1 for 2-3 minutes until golden brown. Flip to side #2 and cook for 2-3 minutes until golden brown. Sizable bubbles should form! Flip to side #1 for an additional 30 seconds.
Repeat process for all naans, adding ¼ teaspoon more of olive oil every time.
TIP: Serve naan hot off the press. If you need to make ahead, reheat naan in a sealed foil package at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. Naan is absolutely best served right after cooking!!
Serve plain, with hummus, or brushed with garlic oil or melted butter.
Hummus
Ingredients:
2 cans, 15.5 oz garbanzo beans, drained
1 large lemon, juiced
2-3 large garlic cloves
1/4 cup tahini, stirred well
3 tb extra virgin olive oil
2 tb ice water (crucial for creamy hummus!)
1/4 ts salt
Optional: paprika
Steps:
In a dry skillet over medium heat, toast garlic in skin/wrapper for 12 minutes, flipping halfway. Let cool. Peel.
In a food processor or blender, add drained beans, roasted garlic cloves, lemon juice, tahini, olive oil, salt, and ice water.
Blend until completely smooth and creamy, stirring once to ensure all ingredients are blended.
Serve, sprinkled with paprika, with warm naan!
TIP: Keeps well in the fridge for a week.
