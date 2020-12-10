'iCarly' gets a reboot with the original cast

The popular Nickelodeon series "iCarly" is getting a remake.
A new version of the show will feature its original stars, Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress. The original series, about a young teen's viral webcast, included guest appearances by Michelle Obama, Emily Ratajkowski and Emma Stone.
The reboot will be produced by Jay Kogen, who tweeted about the project, writing: "People were asking what I was doing. Now I can tell you. We get to make iCarly for ADULTS! 'iCarly' Reboot With Original Stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor & Nathan Kress Ordered By Paramount+"
"iCarly" had 97 episodes in total and ran from 2007-2012. The updated version of the series will run on Paramount Plus, which is also set to program the spy drama "Lioness" and a reboot of "Behind the Music."
