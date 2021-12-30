Ice Cube reveals Chris Tucker turned down $12M for role in 'Friday' sequel

Ice Cube is explaining why his "Friday" costar Chris Tucker reportedly turned down a hefty paycheck to star in the movie's sequel.
Tucker was offered $12 million, according to Ice Cube, to reprise his role in the movie, which followed the 1995 hit comedy, and two sequels 2000's "Next Friday" and 2002's "Friday After Next."
Ice Cube, who also produced the movies, said Tucker didn't return to play Smokey because of "religious reasons."
"We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn't want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore," Ice Cube tweeted. (A fan had asked why Tucker is not in the movies.)
In a recent interview with All Urban Central, Tucker revealed it was because of the weed smoking in the movies.
"Back then, I gotta tell you, one of the reasons why I didn't do the second one was because of the weed," he explained. "Because I said, man, that movie became a phenomenon. I don't want everybody smoking weed -- and I never really told people this because I kind of forgot about it, but it was one of the reasons why I didn't do it. Because I said, 'I don't wanna represent everybody smoking weed.'"
He continued, "And that's one of the reasons why I said 'nah.' I didn't wanna keep doing that character. It probably was good for me because it kept me moving to the next phase and next movies."
Tucker went on to appear in three "Rush Hour" movies, "The Fifth Element" and "Silver Linings Playbook."
