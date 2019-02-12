HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday's winter storm started out at snow, but then transitioned to an icy mix during the afternoon and evening hours.
A winter storm warning is in place for Litchfield County. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the rest of the state. Both run into Wednesday morning.
Parking bans remain in effect for most towns, and Hartford already announced school closures for Wednesday.
Check the list as it updates throughout the night here.
Snow was coming down at a good clip for most of the afternoon, but by about 3 p.m., the transition to an icy mix started happening, especially in the southwestern part of the state.
It didn't take long before most of the state was seeing sleet and freezing rain, instead of snow, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
Track the rest of the storm with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
The evening commute was greatly impacted, from poor visibility, to slick conditions on the roads.
Accumulations are expected to be between 2 and 5 inches over much of the state and 1 to 3 inches near the coast.
Throughout the evening and overnight, temperatures will slowly rise, especially inland.
The icy mix and rain are expected to continue overnight.
It all wraps up around daybreak Wednesday, with clearing thereafter.
There may be a lingering rain or snow shower, but some sunshine is possible.
A strong westerly wind will develop and it could gust to 40 mph before the afternoon is over. Temperatures should range from 40 to 45 degrees.
However, temperatures will dip into the 20s by Wednesday night.
The rest of Wednesday and Thursday will feature quieter weather.
Friday, another system looks to bring some rain to the state, but kicks out much faster, leading to a dry weekend.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
