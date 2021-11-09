Never has counting been so unexpectedly emotional.
During her visit to TV's most famous fictional block, Billie Eilish sat down with the Count from "Sesame Street" for a lesson on the number 2 set to the tune of her hit "Happier Than Ever."
A warning for those intending to press play below: the song might stir your feelings in a way counting never has before.
Oh, what's that on my face? Those are two tears, kids.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.