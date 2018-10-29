HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Another round of the series ‘You Bought It, They Lost It.’
A recent I-Team Investigation helped uncover more than $3 million in equipment purchased by taxpayers that disappeared.
The buildings on East River Drive in East Hartford look from the outside like any other office buildings, but inside was more than $3 million in equipment that taxpayers bought and the state of Connecticut lost.
For the last 14 years, the Ch. 3 I-Team has been sifting through thousands of pages of state inventory records maintained by the Office of the State Comptroller.
This year, forms submitted by the Department of Administrative Services caught the eye of the I-Team.
They used to have a huge IBM tape library that backed up critical computer records.
However, they moved to a new facility on Farmington Avenue in Hartford and bought a new state-of-the-art library system.
They tried to get IBM to remove the old system but it was too expensive.
Then they tried another contractor, but it was still too costly at $50,000.
So, they found a company that would take it out fast and for free, but that meant they didn't have the time to follow inventory decommissioning rules.
The system was purchased for $3 million plus, and had a value of more than $11,000 when it was left behind for that other contractor to take.
A Department of Administrative Services spokesman said “there appears to be some gaps in the disposal paperwork that we are looking into, but I am assured that all the equipment referenced here was fully depreciated and had no significant market value at the time of its disposal.”
They also provided the I-Team with updates and revisions to that original report showing some parts with value were removed and some costlier items were properly decommissioned when the building was closed.
But paying lease costs to hold on to the space to remove all the out-of-date system would have cost more than spending the time to do the inventory for each piece left behind.
