NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- For more than a dozen years, the Channel 3 I-Team has been tracking government waste as part of its series “You Bought It, They Lost It.”
This week, the I-Team looked at some losses at a local state university.
The incident is notable not for the cost, but instead for how fast the losses happened.
A nine hole mini-golf course opened at Central Connecticut State University.
It was designed to be a special perk for the students on the school’s south quad, and a place to relax and take a break.
As it opened, the professor in charge of the design was quoted by the school newspaper saying it would be a place to hang out, but he also added "I hope people respect the space."
A review by the I-Team of property records maintained by the office of the State Comptroller shows that didn't happen.
Within days of school opening in September, a plastic owl on hole #2 and two lacrosse sticks on hole #5 were damaged.
That same day, a CCSU football helmet went missing. A few days later a lacrosse stick on hole #2 was snapped off.
Then, two weeks after that two football helmets, and a tiki statue disappeared and two basketballs were moved by vandals.
This was just in the first few weeks of school.
It was only a few hundred dollars in damage, but all those items, taxpayers bought and they lost.
It took only days for the professors fears to come true.
After the incidents they bought something else: a surveillance camera that was added to the area.
The school told the I-Team the course was built by students working for the facilities department in the summer of 2017 as a way to upgrade the space near the dorms.
A spokeswoman from CCSU said police investigated each of the incidents, but no arrests have been made.
