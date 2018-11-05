WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of shooting a woman in Waterbury in September, but some say the crime should have never happened!
Despite this man's violent criminal past, he was let out of prison 182 days early.
It’s all because of a state law that allows inmates to earn time off of their sentences for good behavior.
It’s something the I-Team has been looking into for a few years now, but for the first time, we're getting the perspective of police on the law.
Crime scene tape and evidence markers mark the spot of a horrific shooting.
The date, September 19th. The location, Ridgewood Street in Waterbury.
This man, 27-year-old, Marque Nunn, accused of pulling the trigger more than 13 times, shooting an innocent woman in the chest.
“We had a bystander a young woman visiting a friend in the neighborhood, minding her own business, just going about her way trying to go home that is now the victim of a very serious crime,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fred Spagnolo.
Spagnolo says the intended target of the shooting escaped unharmed.
Nunn escaped too, and tonight, remains on the run.
But some say this shooting should have never happened in the first place.
That's because the I-Team uncovered the day Nunn allegedly fired off those rounds, was the day he was originally set to be released from prison, after being sentenced to five years for a 2013 armed robbery.
Instead, he was discharged in March, 182 days early.
“It is a difficult situation. I think that releasing people like Marque Nunn puts the public in harm and puts our officers here in Waterbury in harm and creates a volatile situation here in the city and throughout the state,” Spagnolo said.
So why did Nunn get out of prison early?
It's because of the Risk Reduction Earned Credit program, passed by the legislature in 2011 and signed into law by Governor Dannel Malloy.
It enables prisoners to earn up to five days off their sentences a month for good behavior.
Inmates convicted of six crimes are exempt from the program, murder, felony murder, arson murder, capital felony, home invasion and first-degree aggravated sexual assault.
In 2015, the legislature added persistent dangerous felony offenders and persistent dangerous sexual offenders to the list.
Nunn's crime of first degree robbery is not on the list.
“I think it's a tragedy and if it could have been avoided at any cost, I think it's very important to look into that,” said Spagnolo.
Spagnolo says the program has taken a toll on his officers.
“It is a morale issue when people continuously get released on the early release program or released on a significantly reduced bond,” Spagnolo said.
State Senator Len Suzio has been an outspoken critic of the early release program.
He says Nunn is just one example that the law is not working.
“What I always say, Erin, is every single one of these incidents where a violent crime is being committed is proof that the program did not rehabilitate the prisoner,” said Suzio.
For years, Suzio has been on a crusade to make all violent offenders ineligible to receive credits.
“It’s time to end this program. It's playing fast and loose with the lives and the safety of innocent men, women and children,” Suzio said.
Spagnolo says no matter what happens with the early release program, his department is dedicated to their community and will continue to work hard to put criminals like Nunn away, regardless of how long they stay behind bars.
“Especially in violent crimes, they take it personal. They work their noses to the grindstone. They make great cases and they make great arrests,” said Spagnolo.
A spokesperson for the Department of Correction declined an on-camera interview, but sent us this statement which read in part, "Marque Nunn last entered our system on 9/23/2013. Having served 90% of a five-year sentence, Nunn discharged off that sentence on 3/21/2018 after successfully completing a period of community supervision."
Nunn is currently wanted and there is an active arrest warrant out for him.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call Waterbury police.
We’re told the victim of the shooting remains in the hospital with a long road ahead.
