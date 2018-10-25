SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A crime spreading a wave of fear across Connecticut!
You get a phone call from your child, or so you think.
They’re hysterically crying and asking for help.
Then, a man comes on the phone saying he has your son or daughter and only money will get them back.
While it's all a scam, parents across Connecticut are being duped, sometimes losing thousands of dollars.
We have the important information you need to avoid becoming the scammers next victim.
“It’s hitting everyone. It's hitting everywhere and they're very dangerous,” said Captain Christopher McKee, Suffield Police Department.
It usually starts with audio saying, "what's going on? What's going on? I'm in trouble."
You get a terrifying phone call.
It sounds like your child on the other end of the line and you think they desperately need help.
The audio continues, “what do I need to do? Can you pick me up mom? Where though? Where do I get you?"
Police say the frightening scam typically continues with a man getting on the phone demanding money for your child's safe return.
It just happened this month to a mom of three in Suffield.
According to the police report, "...he told her that her son did something bad and that if she called the police he would harm her son... He then put who she thought was her son on the phone and... She heard a boy scream "mommy, mommy help, don't let them hurt me."
This mom who wanted to remain anonymous, described the incident to the I-Team as "sheer, utter terror".
“You can imagine a screaming child saying, ‘mommy help me, mommy they have me.’ It's difficult for any parent to distinguish was that really my child, was that not my child,” said McKee.
The mom called her husband and verified her son was with him before she became a victim.
Captain Christopher McKee of the Suffield Police Department says often that's not the case.
When people think a member of their family is in danger, he says it's easy to not think and just act.
“These scams are preying on people and preying on their emotions. People are quick to jump and quick to protect their children and quick to unfortunately fall prey to these scams,” said McKee.
In September, a man in Suffield wired $10,000 out of state.
In Farmington, someone is out $55,000, West Hartford, $700.
Similar incidents have been reported all across the state including in East Hartford, Canterbury, and Willimantic.
Many go unreported.
“It's risen to a new level that we want to educate the community so no one else will fall victim to this,” said McKee.
A similar scam targets grandparents.
In fact, a few weeks ago, Wolcott's Chief of Police, Ed Stephens, got a call on his cell phone from someone claiming to be his oldest grandson.
“He had said to me, ‘pop, it's me. I need help’ and I said, ‘who's me’ and he said, ‘it's your grandson,’” said Stephens.
Stephens says the scammers, posing as your grandchild, typically say they're in jail or were in an accident and need money right away.
While he knew it was a scam from the get go, he says others can easily be fooled.
“The bad thing is you have a caring elderly person who wants to take care of their family and they're preying on them. It's terrible,” said Stephens.
Police have a few tips to avoid becoming a victim.
They say always be cautious, stay calm, don't volunteer information and never, ever send money.
“Take that deep breath and verify the story. And don't verify it with the person on the phone, verify it through another means,” McKee said.
Police say it can be very difficult to catch these scammers because many of them are operating outside of the United States.
They say knowing what to look out for and making others aware of these scams continue to be the best ways to prevent more people from being victimized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.