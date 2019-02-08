Irina Shayk explains why she's silent about Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper's relationship is strictly off limits.
The model and the actor/director share a 2-year-old daughter, Lea, and have been dating since 2015.
But Shayk told Glamour UK she's not one for sharing her personal life.
"I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly," Shayk said. "I admire it and I think it's great -- but I think it's all about personal choice."
Her choice is to keep her life private.
"Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet," the model said. "That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."
Cooper, who is nominated for best actor and best adapted screenplay for "A Star Is Born," talked to Oprah Winfrey during her recent "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square" in New York City about fatherhood.
"[Having a family has] changed everything," he said. "Our daughter, she's incredible."
