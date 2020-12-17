2 sticks of butter
2 cups of sugar
3 large eggs
1 lb. ricotta
1 tablespoon lemon extract
Zest of 1 lemon
5 cups flour
5 tsp baking soda
2 tsp baking powder
Cream together butter, sugar and eggs. Add ricotta, lemon extract, and lemon zest. Mix. In a separate bowl, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda. Gradually dry mixture to wet mixture. Using a small cookie scoop, scoop out dough and roll into balls. Bake for 10 minutes in a 350 degree oven.
For icing, mix together powdered sugar, a small amount of milk, and a drop of lemon extract. Whisk until icing forms. Dip tops of cookies and let set.
