Covid-19 has hit late-night TV once again.
"The Late Late Show" host James Corden announced on Thursday that has has tested positive for Covid-19, adding that his program will be off the air for "the next few days" as a result.
"I'm fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine," Corden wrote. "Stay safe everyone."
On Tuesday, Seth Meyers -- the host of NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" -- revealed his Covid diagnosis and was canceling his shows for the rest of the week.
"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon revealed this week that he had recovered from Covid-19, which he tested positive for before Christmas.
In December, "Saturday Night Live" canceled plans for a live studio audience due to a surge of coronavirus cases in New York City.
