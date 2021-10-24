James Michael Tyler, best known as the coffee shop manager Gunther on the hit show 'Friends,' died peacefully at his home on Sunday, according to his representative Toni Benson. He was 59.
"The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh "Friend"), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," Benson's statement read.
Tyler passed away at his Los Angeles home Sunday after a battle with prostate cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2018, according to Benson.
"Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life," the statement read.
