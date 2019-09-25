Jessica Simpson is proud of her weight loss.
It's been six months since the singer/actress/entrepreneur gave birth to her third child, daughter Birdie Mae Johnson, and Simpson says she's spent that time putting in hard work.
She recently posted a photo of herself on her official Instagram account, showing off her 100-pound weight loss.
In it, Simpson is dressed all in black, sporting a belt that highlights her waist and accessorized with large shades and a handbag.
"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," the caption reads. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."
Simpson has had well-documented struggles with weight in the past and even once had a deal as a celebrity spokeswoman for Weight Watchers. The company is now known as WW, or Weight Watchers Reimagined.
Simpson and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, are also the parents of son Ace and daughter Maxwell.
