Jessica Simpson says she felt body-shamed by Vogue

Jessica Simpson was not happy about a story Vogue shared about her, and the publication has apologized.
The singer/actress/mogul/author clapped back after Vogue.com published an oral history of the Met Gala on Monday, the day the 2020 event would have taken place were it not for the pandemic.
In it, former Vogue digital creative director Sally Singer shared what she said happened with Simpson and then-boyfriend John Mayer at the 2007 Met Gala.
Singer said Simpson appeared to fall out of her plunging Roberto Cavalli gown on the red carpet of the 2007 ball, with the wardrobe issue continuing at dinner.
"At dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson's breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I'm looking at them," Singer said in the Vogue story. "And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, 'Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That's what's going on.'"
Simpson posted Tuesday on her verified social media accounts a famous 1957 photo of Sophia Loren apparently side-eyeing fellow actress Jayne Mansfield's breasts, with Simpson writing she was feeling a bit like Mansfield "after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body shamed by #SallySinger."
"But in all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world's opinions about it for my entire adult life," Simpson wrote. "To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating."
Vogue apologized in a statement obtained by CNN.
"We are sorry that Jessica felt body-shamed by the anecdote in our Met piece," the statement read. "That was never our intent, but we understand her reaction and we apologize for including it."
