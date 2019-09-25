Jessie J sang a song people think Channing Tatum inspired

Jessie J sounds like she is really, really in love.
The singer performed recently at the Troubadour in Los Angeles and debuted a new song.
Video from the performance shows the "Bang Bang" singer forgetting the words to the song and calling for her phone to be brought so she can read them off a file there.
The lyrics include "Let's be still, just stay calm, so we're not rushing what we are / Pressure on, just have fun / It's not a race, no need to run / If it's forever / Let's just simply be in love."
And while she doesn't call his name in the song, plenty of people believe the inspiration is her boyfriend, actor Channing Tatum.
The pair have been dating since late last year and in June she told The Times newspaper she and Tatum "got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure."
"We've needed time to get to know each other," she said. "We've just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that's all I'm saying."
Tatum and actress Jenna Dewan announced their split in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. They have a daughter, Everly.
Dewan announced Tuesday that she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Steve Kazee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.